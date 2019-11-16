|
Frank Harrimon
Burkburnett - Frank W. Harrimon, 77, of Burkburnett passed away Friday, November 15, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Central Baptist Church in Burkburnett with Rev. Duane Perkinson officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery.
Frank was born on June 28, 1942 in Vera, Oklahoma to the late Wesley Marion and Addie Mae (Milligan) Harrimon. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, where he retired from active duty. He then moved to civil service as an aircraft mechanic for LSI.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Richard Harrimon on November 26, 2018; step-mother Trudy Harrimon Hanson; and brothers Danny and Mike Harrimon.
He is survived by wife Minnie B. Harrimon; son Wesley Harrimon and wife Patricia, daughter Ellen Cannon and husband Scott, daughter Laurie Hollingsworth and husband Will, and son Jackson Harrimon and wife Starlet; grandchildren Kimberly Harrimon and fiancé Christopher Files, Victoria Harrimon, Christina Harrimon, Cortney Cannon and Billy Arbogast, Holly Cannon, Casey Cannon and fiancé Colby Alston, Bobby Harrimon and wife Bianca, Amanda Harrimon, April Harrimon and Cody Smith, Cody Harrimon, Bryce Hollingsworth and wife Maggie, Zachary Hollingsworth, Faith Hollingsworth, Kylee Thomas, and Logan Harrimon; great-grandchildren Andrew, Haven, Titan, Baylor, Westley, Jolene, Caleb, Hunter, and Braylin; siblings Betty Brandon, Dale Harrimon and wife Cyndi, Alvin Harrimon, Mary Falla and husband Chris, and Wanda Matthews and husband Kirk.
The family requests that memorial donations be made in Frank's name to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310, or Central Baptist Church, 814 Tidal Street, Burkburnett, Texas 76354.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019