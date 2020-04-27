|
Frank Hotz
Wichita Falls - Frank Hotz, 73 of Wichita Falls, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Services are private. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Frank was born on August 12, 1946 in Greenbush Township, Illinois. He married Frances Welch on June 16, 2003 in Wichita Falls. He served in the Marine Corps for 4 years, was a Vietnam Veteran and Purple Heart recipient, and worked as a farrier for many years in the area. He loved trips on his Harley, going to all the states except Hawaii. He also loved fishing and nascar races. He was a member of the VFW, American Quarter Horse Association and the American Trotting Horse Association. He was preceded in death by his parents: Melvin and Betty Hotz.
Survivors include his wife: Frances Hotz of Wichita Falls; children: Danielle Hotz of Archer City, Jeff Welch of San Diego, California, and James Metcalf of Tipp City, Ohio; sister: Cindy Davis and partner Mike Mathews of East Peoria, Illinois; brother: Greg Hotz and wife Denise of Elmwood, Illinois; his grandchildren: Aedyn Weiss and Brynlee Howell; and his nephews: Justin Hotz and family, Kevin Davis, and Kyle Davis.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Online condolences may be made at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020