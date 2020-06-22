Frank Junior Fortner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Junior Fortner

Wichita Falls - Frank Junior Fortner, 86, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Wichita Falls. He was born on August 13, 1933 in Russell County, VA to the late Charles Newton Fortner and Lucy Belle Wise Fortner. On November 28, 1953 he married Eva Mary Denton in Rushden, England. She preceded him in death on June 13, 2016. Frank retired from the United States Air Force and then worked with the ENJJPT Program at Sheppard Air Force Base for 20 years. He was very proud of his country and raised and saluted his flag every day. Frank was a kind, patient and loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed gardening, working outside and loved having Sunday dinners with his family.

He is survived by three children, Frank W. Fortner, Jeannie E. Loggie and Gayle S. Lenart and husband William all of Wichita Falls; one brother, Robert E. Fortner of Hiltons, Virginia; three grandchildren, James Herschel Gibson, III and wife Vickie, Matthew Alexander Gibson and wife Amy and Alicia Mary Eggleston; five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one grandson, Shawn Alan Gibson.

Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park with Scot Clayton officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Services will be streamed live on the funeral home's Facebook page.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls. Online condolences can be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved