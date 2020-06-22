Frank Junior Fortner
Wichita Falls - Frank Junior Fortner, 86, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Wichita Falls. He was born on August 13, 1933 in Russell County, VA to the late Charles Newton Fortner and Lucy Belle Wise Fortner. On November 28, 1953 he married Eva Mary Denton in Rushden, England. She preceded him in death on June 13, 2016. Frank retired from the United States Air Force and then worked with the ENJJPT Program at Sheppard Air Force Base for 20 years. He was very proud of his country and raised and saluted his flag every day. Frank was a kind, patient and loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed gardening, working outside and loved having Sunday dinners with his family.
He is survived by three children, Frank W. Fortner, Jeannie E. Loggie and Gayle S. Lenart and husband William all of Wichita Falls; one brother, Robert E. Fortner of Hiltons, Virginia; three grandchildren, James Herschel Gibson, III and wife Vickie, Matthew Alexander Gibson and wife Amy and Alicia Mary Eggleston; five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one grandson, Shawn Alan Gibson.
Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park with Scot Clayton officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Services will be streamed live on the funeral home's Facebook page.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls. Online condolences can be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.