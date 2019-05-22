|
Eugene McNabb
Wichita Falls - Frank "Eugene" McNabb, 77, of Wichita Falls, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Marks United Methodist Church with Pastor Mark Simons, officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
A son of the late Lonnie Frank McNabb and Stella Mae Levrett McNabb, Eugene was born on August 16, 1941 in Vernon, Texas. He graduated from Vernon High School in 1959. Eugene continued his education at MSU where he served as a cheerleader and a member of Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree. While at MSU, he met the love of his life, Jean Burney, and they married in 1964. Eugene was employed with the City of Wichita Falls Health Department, Economics Laboratory, and retired in 2012 from the Vernon Company of Newton, Iowa.
Eugene was a loving family man and friend. He was a member of the Lions Club, a founding member of Kiowa Kooks, and enjoyed doing extensive research of his family ancestry. He had a passion for working Labrador Retrievers in Hunt Tests and Retriever Trials. Although his three dogs ranked high in his estimation, they didn't hold a candle to his daughter, Amy, and his twin granddaughters, Katherine and Addison.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jean McNabb; his daughter, Amy McMaster and husband Ken; his twin granddaughters, Katherine and Addison all of Orange Park, Florida; two sisters, Bernice Hines of Burkburnett, and Barbara Methvin of Moore, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Kiowa Kooks Scholarship Fund.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 22, 2019