Frank Slavens
Wichita Falls - Frank D. Slavens, 98, of Wichita Falls, passed peacefully from this life on September 13, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Slavens was born on March 27, 1921, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to James David Slavens and Maud Ella Wilson Slavens, the fourth born in a family of ten children.
He attended schools in Fort Smith, and because of the difficult times his parents faced during the Depression, his family moved to work on farms until his dad could move back to Fort Smith to resume work at the smelter when it reopened. Halfway through Frank's senior year of high school, he was inducted into the US Army, where he graduated. He served his country during World War II in North Africa and Italy, where he was injured in a jeep accident. He was sent to Rome and suffered a fractured back in an accident while driving a priest, and was placed in a cast. Frank proudly said that today he would have been sent home with that injury. Frank was awarded four Bronze Stars for exemplary service.
To use the word colorful to describe Frank Slavens is a vast understatement. He enjoyed telling the story of getting caught spying on the nurses' quarters in Rome, yet the supervising nurse did not want him to get in trouble. He ignored his midnight curfews and stayed out until 2:00 anyway. He lived life on his terms, and was strong-willed, perhaps a bit stubborn, but soft spoken and soft-hearted, and had not one enemy in the world. He will be remembered for his remarkable service to others that were less fortunate than he, and was involved in numerous charitable and volunteer efforts.
When he was discharged from the Army, he was encouraged to apply for a job. Frank did not want a job, he wanted to go to school. He enrolled in the University of Arkansas and earned a BS in Agriculture, and nurtured his passion for gardening for the rest of his life. He wanted to farm following graduation, but was unable to buy the kind of farm he wanted, so began his teaching career teaching mechanics at SAFB. During his career he taught everything from reciprocating engines to jet engines, virtually every kind of aircraft, and retired as a Training Specialist.
He met the love of his life Joyce Alva Kuder in Wichita Falls, and married her in Carlsbad, New Mexico. They made their home in Wichita Falls for the rest of their lives.
Frank held lifetime memberships in Disabled American Veterans, VFW and American Legion, and was a Master Mason in Faith Masonic Lodge #1158, where he faithfully served for sixty years. He served in Thomas Fowler Chapter of American Legion Post #169 and held every office in the post, plus District and Division offices, including District Commander.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; stepdaughter Patricia Mauden; granddaughter Linda Goolsby; brothers Gus, Tom, Claud, Walter, Charles and Chester; and sister Mary.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are son James David Slavens and wife Sherrie; sister Betty; brother Albert; grandchildren Frank Nicholas Slavens, Kelley/Mathew Dennett, Joshua/Larissa Bristo, Rachel Bristo, Carla Barnes, Tina/Kevin Henderson, John/Tina Root, Darrin/Kayo Root, Tommy/Tiffany Spears; fourteen great grandchildren and twelve great-great grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 21st, at 10 AM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation scheduled Friday, September 20th, from 6-8 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Legion Post #169, PO Box 895, Wichita Falls, Texas 76307. Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 18, 2019