Frankie Harding
Byers - Frankie Zell Harding, 99, of Byers, Texas, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm, Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel in Henrietta, Texas with Mr. Murl Nelms, officiating. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery in Byers, Texas under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
Frankie was born on August 10, 1921 in Riverland Community of Clay County, Texas to Frank and Mamie Rose (Davis) Hanson. She graduated from Henrietta Grammar School on May 23, 1935 and Henrietta High School on May 19, 1939. Frankie married J.R. Harding on September 14, 1940 in Waurika, Oklahoma and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Byers. She was honored to represent Byers as a Duchess in the 1997 Clay County Pioneer Reunion and was awarded the Oldest Pioneer Woman. Frankie enjoyed life in Byers as a homemaker and was always willing to help J.R. with the farming and ranching.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mamie Hanson; husband J.R. Harding.
Survivors include son, Johnny Harding and wife D'Wana of Byers; two daughters, Mayme Dishman and husband Tommy of Dean, and Sandra English of Byers; grandchildren, Wade and Jim Dishman, Amy English, Emily, Abby, Audrey, Jessica and Jeremy Harding; 9 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Sunday evening from 4:00pm-5:00pm at Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta, Texas.
Memorials may be made to the Byers Volunteer Fire Department at PO Box 95, Byers, Texas 76357 or the Byers Cemetery Association at 299 Mulberry Lane, Byers, Texas 76357.
