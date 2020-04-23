Resources
Fred Al de la Houssaye Jr. Obituary
Austin - Fred Al de la Houssaye, Jr. was born May 29, 1948 in San Antonio, TX and passed away on April 18, 2020 in Austin TX. He was the eldest son of Fred Al de la Houssaye, Sr., and his wife Jackie. Fred was raised in Wichita Falls, TX and graduated in 1966 from Wichita Falls Sr. High. He was a 4-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the USS Springfield. He graduated from Texas State Technical Institute where he studied commercial heating and air conditioning equipment, and retired in Austin, TX after a successful career in that field. He traveled to many exotic locations around the world in pursuit of his love of scuba diving. He also enjoyed working on anything mechanical, and, as a hobby, he completely disassembled and rebuilt a vintage European motorcycle in his garage.

Fred is survived by his son Trey and Trey's wife Lacy (Austin), his ex-spouse Linda (Corpus Christi) and his younger brother Robert Lee (Dallas.)
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
