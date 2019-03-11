|
|
Fred Allen Toler
Iowa Park, TX
Feddie "Fred" Allen Toler passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, in Iowa Park, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Dutton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Glen Pearce, Pastor, First Baptist Church, and Rev. Tim Franks, Pastor, Faith Baptist Church, both of Iowa Park, officiating. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home. A celebration of life will also be held at Iowa Park Health Care Center.
Fred was born on August 25, 1917, in Talley, Missouri, to William Anderson Toler and Okie Bunch Toler. He met his late wife, Mary Glen "Dude" (Roach) Toler, while working at Wedgeworth Packing Company in Florida. They married 27 days later, on April 27, 1940, in Moore Haven, Florida, and were happily married for 72 years. Fred loved the Lord, he loved his family, and he loved to work. He was the oldest living resident of Iowa Park, Texas and the oldest member of First Baptist Church of Iowa Park, at the age of 101.
Fred is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Glen "Dude" (Roach) Toler; parents William Anderson Toler and Okie Bunch Toler; six brothers, Earl, Charlie, Carl, Herb, Sherman, and Norman; two sisters, Flora and May.
Surviving relatives include his two daughters, Peggy Robertson and her husband, Jerry and JoAnn Yarbrough and her husband, James, all of Iowa Park, Texas; grandchildren, Russell Yarbrough of Iowa Park, Texas; Randell Yarbrough and his wife, Marianne of Arlington, Texas; Tammie Patterson and her husband, Mark of Iowa Park, Texas; and Rowdy Robertson and his wife, Amy of Denton, Texas; great grandchildren, Bodie Yarbrough and his wife, Christie of Weatherford, Texas; Cole Yarbrough and his wife, Saige of Iowa Park, Texas; Cheyenne Neal and her husband, Matt of Holliday, Texas; Dakota Patterson and his wife, Mendi of Iowa Park, Texas; Tara Yarbrough of Dallas, Texas; Utah Robertson of Iowa Park, Texas; Miami Valimont and her husband, Austin of Denton, Texas; and great-great grandchildren, Callon Yarbrough, Jace Yarbrough, Kreede Neal, Owen Patterson, and Toler Patterson, all of Iowa Park.
Pallbearers will be the great grandsons, Bodie Yarbrough, Cole Yarbrough, Matt Neal, Dakota Patterson, Utah Robertson, and Austin Valimont. Honorary Pallbearers will be the great-great grandsons, Callon Yarbrough, Jace Yarbrough, Kreede Neal, Owen Patterson, and Toler Patterson.
Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Wichita Falls. Visitation will be held from 6 PM to 8 PM at Dutton Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019