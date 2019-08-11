|
Fred Douglas "Doug" Mapes
Wichita Falls - Fred Douglas Mapes, 93, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Burkburnett Cemetery in Burkburnett, Texas, with Dr. Mark Bender officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A son of the late Ollie (Smith) and Samuel "Fred" Mapes, Doug was born on May 17, 1926, in Ballinger, Texas. He served in the United States Navy during World War II aboard the aircraft carrier, USS Shangri La, in the South Pacific. While in the Navy, Doug received the American Theater of War, Asiatic Pacific with two battle stars and Victory ribbons.
On March 26, 1953, Doug married Bertha "Joan" Sites in San Angelo, Texas. They resided in Midland, Texas, until moving to Wichita Falls in 1960. Doug was employed by Paul Scheurer Engineering and later owned Mapes Heating and Air Conditioning. He was employed by the Wichita Falls Independent School District as Supervisor of Maintenance, retiring in 1990.
Doug was a longtime member of Highland Heights Church where he served as a deacon, and member and chairman of various boards. His membership was later transferred to First Christian Church. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Wichita Falls Federal Credit Union from 1979-1990.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Evelyn Ann Byas.
He is survived by his wife, Bertha "Joan" Mapes; two daughters, Donna Lea Lewis of Wichita Falls, TX and Susan Mapes of Rockville, MD; six grandchildren, Laurie Byas, Brandon Byas, Will Lewis, Jaime Lea Lewis, Ian Skjervem and Sam Skjervem; and nine great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express their extreme gratitude to the staffs of Hospice of Wichita Falls and the House of Hope for their loving care of Doug over the past several months.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 11, 2019