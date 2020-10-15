Fred Dwyer
Burkburnett - Fred Dwyer went to his eternal heavenly home Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
Fred was born in Archer City, Texas on February 4, 1938, later moving to Wichita County with his family. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Burkburnett, TX.
Fred was preceded in death by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 63 years, Iris Janet Waggoner Dwyer. Iris passed from this earth March 8, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Travis (Popeye) Dwyer and Sylvania (Phillips) Dwyer, brother Don Dwyer and grandson Lee Allison.
Fred and Iris truly lived the life they loved. Named Wichita County's Outstanding Young Farmer in 1968, Fred and Iris cared for the soil God entrusted to them with love. Fred served on the Board of Directors for the Texas Wheat Producers and was named Texas Wheat Producer of the Year in 2006. He traveled extensively on behalf of the Board including time spent at CIMMYT, the international research center located in Cuidad Obregon, Mexico and in Cuba. Other Board honors included Wichita Soil & Water Conservation District Board for 50 years, Wichita County Farm Bureau Board for over 50 years and Friberg Cooper Water District Board. He brought to the Farmer's Coop Gin in Burkburnett the first bale of cotton in 1981. Fred was once quoted as saying "he wouldn't trade places with anyone."
He is survived by his three loving daughters, Shanon (Charles) Morton of Wichita Falls, Debbie (Doug) Wineinger of Thornberry and Freddie Janell (Jimmie) Allison of Charlotte, NC. His survivors also include six grandchildren who fondly refer to him as PaPa. They include Kyle (Angelica) Eastman of Houston, Kelly (Melissa) Wineinger of Wichita Falls, Freddie Lynn Wiesen of Wichita Falls, Alan Eastman of Randlett, OK, Michelle (Wes) Climer of Rock Hill, SC and Travis Wineinger of Capulin, NM. Other survivors are 11 great grandchildren, Kelsie Wiesen, Hagan Wineinger, Victoria Eastman, Jack Climer, Monroe Climer, Coy Eastman, Cambreigh Eastman, Betsy Climer, Sydney Wineinger, Henry Climer and Michael Climer. One sister Mary Jo Ballard of Wichita Falls and cousin Gary Dwyer of Burkburnett, along with many other loved family members and friends survive as well. Special thanks go out to his personal caregiving friends, including Sue Chavis and Pat Coleman along with the kind and loving staff at Evergreen Health Care Center where he spent his final months.
Family visitation will be at Owens and Brumley in Burkburnett on Saturday, October 17, from 6:00-7:30 pm. A graveside service will be held at the Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery Pavilion under the direction of Pastor Joe Coombes at 2:00 pm on Sunday October 18. Memorials may be made in memory of Fred to the Fred and Iris Dwyer Family Scholarship fund (Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation), First Baptist Church Burkburnett or a charity of your choice
.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com