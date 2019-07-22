|
Fred Lynch
Wichita Falls - Fred M. Lynch, 97, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Wichita Falls. He was born on April 26, 1922. He attended Patti Welder High School where he was a conductor for an orchestra called Merri Makers. He played third base for the Texas Rose Buds when he gave up the chance to be a major league baseball player to join the Air Force in October of 1939. He fought in W.W. II as a Lt. Colonel having fought in nine major battles. He attended the University of Texas after the war and became a Petroleum Engineer for 42 years with Burk Royalty Oil Company. On December 20, 1952 he married Ruth Swope. They were married for 43 years. She preceded him in death.
He is survived by two children, Fred M. Lynch, II of Corpus Christi and Charlotte A. Breeden of Wichita Falls; 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Mr. Lynch enjoyed golf, football, antiques and all sports and especially his best friend, his dog, Napolen.
A visitation will be 6:00 PM Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beyond Faith Hospice.
Published in The Times Record News on July 22, 2019