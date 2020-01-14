|
|
Fred Sanders Peary, age 73, passed peacefully from this life at home and into the gates of heaven on January 12, 2020.
Fred was born on May 5, 1946, in Farmington, Maine, to Robert Ezra Peary and Crystal Gertrude Sanders, one of three children. At an early age, Fred bravely left home and moved to Texas to be close to a brother, and made this his home. He married the love of his life, Karen Morris, on April 2, 1988.
Fred faithfully served four years in the USAF, and then spent his career as a machine operator for Certainteed. He retired from this position and continued to work as a proud security officer.
He was a member of Arrowhead Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and as Music Director. He was a strong Christian man who dedicated his life to his God, his wife and his children. He was fondly referred to as "Yankee," and was known as a very hard worker who never batted an eye in caring for his family first. He chose to be a father to four challenging, young sons, and was a positive and consistent role model to them. He was a man of integrity, and his smile was the best.
Those preceding Fred in death are his parents, a brother George Grant, a sister Hilmer Stevens, and a son Dustin Steinbeck.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his wife Karen; his children Allan Wayne Steinbeck (Cindy), James Ray Steinbeck (Linda), Kristen Peary Fortin, Joseph Frank Bailey, Jr. (Rebecca) and Mark Brown (Sarah); brother Robert Peary; twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A celebration of Fred's life will be held on Thursday , January 16th, at 2 PM at Arrowhead Baptist Church, with interment following at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. Visitation is scheduled on Wednesday, January 15th, from 6-8 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at
www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020