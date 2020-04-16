|
|
Freda Beatty
Henrietta - Freda Anne Beatty passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Henrietta, TX at the age of 80.
Freda was born on October 19, 1939 in Madera, CA to Fred and Samantha Kemp. She graduated from Big Pasture in Randlett, Oklahoma in 1957 and Midwestern State University in 1960. Freda was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church in Henrietta. She enjoyed flower gardening, but her favorite hobby was her grandchildren. Freda especially enjoyed watching her grandson, David play sports.
Freda is survived her son Michael Beatty of San Antonio, daughter Lisa Beatty of McKinney, TX daughter Marianne Bowles and husband David of Henrietta, TX as well as grandchildren David Bowles, Katelyn Bowles, Sarah Beatty and Jonathan Beatty and great grandson, Carter Bowles. She is also survived by brothers Tom Kemp of Kirkland, Washington, David Kemp of North Richland Hills, Texas, Jesse Kemp of Wichita Falls, Texas and sister, Wanda Whitehead of Kingston, Oklahoma.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Memorials may be made to the , the Clay County Animal Shelter or the Edwards Public Library in Henrietta.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020