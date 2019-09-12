|
Freda Crumb
Wichita Falls - Freda Crumb, 83, of Wichita Falls passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett with Reverend Gary Ohmstede officiating Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Freda was born on July 24, 1936 in Esh Winning County, Durham, England to the late Frederick and Mary (Simpson) Greenhalgh. She and her husband of 62 years, Ronald were married on May 18, 1957 in Ipswitch, England. Freda was an avid Dallas Cowboy, and Texas Rangers fan.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Freda is survived by husband Ronald Crumb of Wichita Falls; sons Ian Crumb of Iowa Park and Steven Crumb of Wichita Falls; daughter Bonnie Crumb of Wichita Falls; granddaughters Miranda Sivrais of Wichita Falls, and Jennifer Mahoney of San Antonio; grandsons Josh Mahoney and wife Julianne of Augusta, Georgia, Jeffrey Crumb and wife Kristin of Wichita Falls, and Jordan Crumb of San Antonio; eleven great-grandchildren; dear friends Pearl of Fort Worth, and Sybil of Gulfport, Mississippi; along with several nieces and nephews in England.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 12, 2019