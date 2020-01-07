Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda Mae Akins Collins


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Freda Mae Akins Collins Obituary
Freda Mae Akins Collins

Freda Mae Akins Collins, 87, of Altus, OK, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral services will be at Emmanuel Baptist Church on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Reverend Bill Pursley officiating. Burial will follow at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.

Mrs. Collins was born on September 1, 1932 in Maynard, Arkansas to Rufe and Maggie Fowler Akins. She graduated from Maynard High School in 1949 and moved to St. Louis, Missouri and worked in the office of Brown Shoe Company. She married James Kenneth Collins, USAF, on December 14, 1950. She graduated from Bethania School of Nursing as an LVN in 1972 and later became a Certified Scrub Technician.

Mrs. Collins was a long time member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed reading, sewing and RV camping.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her son, James Michael, her parents, her brothers, Gerald and James Akins and her sisters, Letha Byrd, Opal Carroll and Jennie Hastings.

Survivors include her daughter, Vickie Rainey and husband, Dennis, her grandsons, Chad Collins and wife, Jenny and Tyler Rainey and wife, Brittany, her granddaughter, Chelsea Powell and husband, Bryan, 3 great grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Wyatt Rainey and Emma Powell, and her niece, Geraldine Looney.

Online condolences can be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -