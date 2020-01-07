|
|
Freda Mae Akins Collins
Freda Mae Akins Collins, 87, of Altus, OK, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services will be at Emmanuel Baptist Church on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Reverend Bill Pursley officiating. Burial will follow at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
Mrs. Collins was born on September 1, 1932 in Maynard, Arkansas to Rufe and Maggie Fowler Akins. She graduated from Maynard High School in 1949 and moved to St. Louis, Missouri and worked in the office of Brown Shoe Company. She married James Kenneth Collins, USAF, on December 14, 1950. She graduated from Bethania School of Nursing as an LVN in 1972 and later became a Certified Scrub Technician.
Mrs. Collins was a long time member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed reading, sewing and RV camping.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her son, James Michael, her parents, her brothers, Gerald and James Akins and her sisters, Letha Byrd, Opal Carroll and Jennie Hastings.
Survivors include her daughter, Vickie Rainey and husband, Dennis, her grandsons, Chad Collins and wife, Jenny and Tyler Rainey and wife, Brittany, her granddaughter, Chelsea Powell and husband, Bryan, 3 great grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Wyatt Rainey and Emma Powell, and her niece, Geraldine Looney.
Online condolences can be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020