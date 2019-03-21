Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Mankins Baptist Church
124 Church Rd
Mankins, TX
Freda Rae Trapani Obituary
Freda Rae Trapani

Wichita Falls, TX

Freda Rae Trapani (Grace), was born on September 16, 1940, to Fred and Lucille Grace of Wichita Falls, Texas. She passed peacefully on March 7, 2019, with family at her side.

Freda was very creative and loved sewing; she was especially talented at making window treatments and other home decor items. She loved animals (especially cats) and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. Her quick wit and funny sense of humor were with her until the very end of her life - keeping her nurses, caretakers, friends, and family members smiling.

Freda is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Lucille Grace; her husband, Terry Trapani; her brothers and sisters-in-law Glynn and Ann Grace and Joe and Juanita Grace; nephew Donny Grace and niece Glynda Nolan.

She is survived by her children Traci Beasley and Jerry Trapani, second-son Gregory Skelton; her beloved grandchildren Andrew Hensley, Reagan Beasley, and Olivia Beasley; nieces Mindy Smith, Sheryl Grace, Gayle Young, and Lenore; and nephews Terry Joe Grace and Todd Grace.

A celebration of Freda's life will be held this Sunday, March 24 at 1:30 PM at: Mankins Baptist Church 124 Church Rd Mankins, TX.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
