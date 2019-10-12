Services
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
Freddie Sellers


1950 - 2019
Freddie Sellers Obituary
Freddie Sellers

Pampa, Texas - Freddie Sellers, 69, of Pampa and formerly of Wichita Falls, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Amarillo.

Funeral Service will be at 11 AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home, 1917 Archer City Highway, Wichita Falls, Texas. Visitation will be from 6 - 8 PM, Friday, October 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.

Freddie was born on September 1, 1950 in Georgianna, Alabama to Frederick Lewelch Sellers, Sr and Elanor Jean Bozeman Anderson. He married Carol Marsh on May 29, 1970 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was a Pipe recovery specialist in the oil field and he worked in all phases of the oil field. He travelled all over the world with his work. He was preceded in death by his parents and step-father: Andy Anderson; a grandson: Bradley Sellers, Jr.; and three sisters: Elizabeth Tierson , Diane Story, and Dorothy Bowen.

Survivors include his wife Carol Sellers of Pampa; children: Bradley Sellers and wife Erika and James Sellers, all of Pampa; sister: Betty Bowen of Iowa Park; brothers: Michael Sellers of Iowa Park and Allen Anderson of Odessa, Texas; and grandchildren: Allison Sellers, Jacee Sellers, Savanah Sellers, Skyler Sellers, and Preston Sellers.

Online condolences to the family may be expressed at hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019
