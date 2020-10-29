Freddie SimmonsIowa Park - Freddie Eugene Simmons, 86, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in Iowa Park, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Saturday, October 31, 2020 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM Friday at the funeral home.Freddie was born August 21, 1934 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Curtis and Roseanna Pearl (Hendricks) Simmons. He married Martha Pennington on June 16, 1956 in Yuma, Arizona. Freddy served and retired from the US Navy.Surviving relatives include his wife, Martha V. Simmons; three sons, Jerry Simmons and his wife, Sandra; Gerald Simmons; and Albert Simmons and wife, Karen; three grandsons, Jason Simmons and wife, Tosha; Freddie Simmons; and Jesse Lindenborn; two great grandchildren, Jaxon Simmons and Tori Simmons; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.