Fusae Marsuo Andarakes
Fusae Marsuo Andarakes

Wichita Falls - Fusae Matsuo Andarakes passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas at the age of 95. She was the widow of Leondis Andarakes, a young soldier she met in Japan in 1951. She is survived by sons Michael Andarakes of Nocona, Texas and Drake Andarakes of Edmond, Oklahoma. She is also survived by granddaughters Abbey Brown and Regan Lala, grandsons Justin and Jeremy Andarakes and great grandsons Jude and Levi Brown, Aiden and Anderson Lala, and Waylon and Rawlings Andarakes. Her family was the bright spot of her life with many cherished memories over her long life. Fusae was proud to be a survivor of the atomic bomb attack on Nagasaki, Japan on August 9, 1945. Her name is registered on the official Japanese Atomic Bomb Survivor Role. Services will be held on Wednesday July 22nd at the mausoleum at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park at 1:00 PM.




Published in Times Record News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
