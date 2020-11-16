G'nell Miller Hart
Electra - G'nell Miller Hart, 97, a resident of Electra for more than 65 years, died Saturday in Electra Healthcare Center from complications of Covid-19. She was born October 6, 1923 in Cooper, Texas to James Henry and Lora Mae Sims Miller. She attended school in Archer City and graduated from Olney High School in 1941. After graduation, she was employed at Mott's variety store where she became friends with Anna Faye, who would introduce her to her brother Hubert Hart. They were married April 9, 1949 in Olney, Texas. She worked at Mott's for 11 years, before leaving in 1952 to be a stay at home mother. The couple moved to Electra in 1954 when Hubert went to work as a salesman at Ed Hart Chevrolet-Oldsmobile.
G'nell was a Bluebirds and Campfire Girls Leader, with the associated Campfire candy stacked into the living room during annual sales. She also was a member of Parent Teachers Association at Thompson Ward elementary school. She served as PTA President 1960-61 and became a lifetime PTA member. She also was a member of Electra Band Parents. Her daughter was not fond of her being a bus chaperone on away football games until a frigid, snowy game in Wellington, Texas, when she brought extra blankets. As someone who loved children, she was a nanny for a few years, and then joined EISD as a cafeteria worker. She retired from EISD after 25 years in 1999.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her siblings including two brothers and six sisters. She is survived by daughter Paula Hart of Electra; nieces June Connell of Sweeny, Texas, and Fran Snyder (Bob) of Norfork, Arkansas; great-nieces Becky McNeel (Bo) and Kay Davidson of Pheba, Mississippi; nephew Ed Hart (Carolyn) of Fort Worth, Texas; and special great-niece Tiffany Hart-Rodgers of Carrolton, Texas, as well as a number of other nieces and nephews. She also will be missed by neighbor of more than 40 years, Lis Crow.
Due to corona virus, no services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnfuneralhome.com
