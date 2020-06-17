Gail Francis McMaster
Wichita Falls - Gail Francis McMaster, with her husband of 53 years Bobby Gene McMaster at her side, passed into the arms of her Lord on June 15, 2020. In glory she joins her parents, Gwendolyn and Ralph Fairchild, her daughter, Deborah Kay Starcevich, and her grandson, Otto Edward Nelson. In addition to her husband, she left behind two sisters, one brother, three children, ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren (including one on the way), and innumerable nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Gail was born December 9, 1942, in Lynn, Massachusetts, the oldest child of Gwen and Ralph Fairchild. Her father was a machinist for the GE and her mother a homemaker. Gail graduated from Swampscott High in 1960 and briefly went to work for John Hancock in Boston.
She joined the U.S. Air Force in February 1966. She met the love of her life, Bobby, while stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas. She left the Air Force in December of that year after their marriage. Bobby was a widower with two daughters, Deborah Kay and Donna Elaine, whom Gail raised as her own. Bobby and Gail went on to have two children: Sheryl Ann and Kenneth James.
People who knew Gail described her as friendly, kind, gentle and loving. She never met a stranger and would talk to anyone. Her love for the Lord was clear to see and presented as a clear guide to her children. Gail was a faithful member for 53 years of Good Shepherd Anglican Church in Wichita Falls. At various times, she served as a Sunday School teacher, the acolyte warden, and vestry member. She was a member of the Daughters of the King and prayer warrior. When she became too disabled to attend services, she attended virtually, participating in the prayers and confessions remotely.
She will be sorely missed by all until we meet again on the other side.
A celebration of Gail's life will be held on Monday, June 22, at 2:00 PM at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Wichita Falls, with interment following at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. The church service will be livestreamed on Hampton Vaughan Crestview's Facebook page and on Good Shepherd's YouTube channel. Donations can be made to Church of the Good Shepherd in lieu of flowers.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.