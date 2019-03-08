Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Gary Chandler Sr. Obituary
Gary Chandler, Sr.

Wichita Falls, TX

Gary Chandler, Sr., 81, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in the chapel at Dutton Funeral Home of Iowa Park, Texas with Pastor Robert Fletcher officiating. Graveside services will follow at the Holliday Cemetery under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.

Gary was born July 5, 1937 in Windom, Texas to Hulen and Anne (Gibbs) Chandler. He was a 1955 graduate of Windom High School where he excelled at basketball and was known as "Chan-the-Man." Gary married Loretta Bohannon on January 10, 1959 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Gary loved fishing and competed in bass tournaments. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited and enjoyed watching football, NASCAR, and anything his children and grandchildren participated in. He was the Field Superintendent for Swanner Properties for 53 years.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents; brother Harlin Chandler; and sister Joy Hathaway.

Surviving relatives include his wife of 60 years, Loretta Chandler of Wichita Falls; daughter, Gayla Aldrich and partner, Joe Nield of Wichita Falls; son, Gary Lyndol Chandler, Jr. and wife, Darla of Iowa Park; grandchildren, Heather Johnson, Heath Aldrich, Hailey Aldrich, all of Wichita Falls; Lindsay Chandler and Gracie Chandler of Iowa Park; seven great grandchildren; one brother, Larry Chandler of Wichita Falls; six sisters, Mary Anne Hacker of Bedford, Texas; Jackie Moorehead of Garland, Texas; Shirley Manhart of Bonham, Texas; Saundra Barnett of Wichita Falls; Andrea Williams of Plano, Texas; and Bobbie King of Carrolton, Texas.

Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers to the . Please share your tributes by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 8, 2019
