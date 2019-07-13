|
Gary Don Ray
Throckmorton - Gary Don Ray passed away July 11, 2019 in Throckmorton, Tx. Gary was born to Jack and Helen Moeller Ray in Haskell, Tx on September 12, 1951. Gary lived a full and fast paced, adventurous life. At the early age of 5 he was going with his dad to cuttings and learning the horseman way of life. He grew up working on the ranches that his dad worked for and there began his passion and love for training cutting horses. Gary met the love of his life, Connie Ash on the wooden dance floor at Old Glory, Tx dancing to Hoyle Nix. They married on June 9, 1973. Gary attended Cisco Jr College and roped calves with many of the college boys. Gary and Connie worked side by side in their cutting horse business for 45 years. Gary loved training and showing his horses. Over the years Gary earned many accolades in the cutting horse arena. They have two daughters, Terri Jo and Wendy that were their "right hand men". He loved watching his girls play basketball and also showing in the cutting pen. He loved his grandchildren and watching them grow. He was always joking around and making others smile and laugh. He was called the social butterfly of the cuttings as he knew everyone and everyone knew him. Gary and Connie were blessed to travel to many states and countries all over the world with their business. He's known to many as Cowboy Ray. Gary was a AAAA National Cutting Horse Association Judge since 1985. He not only excelled in the cutting pen, he was a star high school basketball player for the Paducah Dragons. His family learned their work ethic from his example. In the big arena in the sky, Gary is putting some miles on Boons Miss Priss getting her ready to show, and Lenas Star is standing tied patiently waiting.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Jack Ray.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; his daughter, Terri Jo Flowers and husband Tim of Midland, Tx, his daughter, Wendy Masterson and husband Robert of Guthrie, Tx; eight grandchildren, Sloan Stephens, Sydney Stephens, Tod Flowers, Myca Flowers, Temi Flowers, Macy Flowers, Hadley Ray, and Mattie Masterson. Also, his mom, Helen Ray of Throckmorton, Tx; and brothers, Ronnie Ray of Stephenville, Tx and Charles Ray of Springlake, Tx; and sisters, Vonnie Jones of Throckmorton and Brenda Burns of Midway, Tx; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00am, Monday, July 15, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Throckmorton, TX. Family will receive visitors on Sunday, July14, 2019 from 6:00-7:00pm, at the Smith Family Funeral Home, 107 N. Austin, Throckmorton, TX.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Gary's name to Horseman for Christ: PO Box 728, Archer City, TX 76351.
Published in The Times Record News on July 13, 2019