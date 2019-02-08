|
|
Gary Lee Bryant
Wichita Falls
Gary Lee Bryant, age 74, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, January 31, 2019, in Dallas, Texas. Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church with the Reverend Paul Meyenberg, officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Gary was born on January 9, 1945, in Wichita Falls, Texas to Floyd Edward Bryant and Cleo Mae (Woody) Bryant. He was a graduate of MSU and earned his master's degree from Stephen F. Austin. Gary was a retired teacher with WFISD and City View ISD and taught Special Education throughout his career.
Besides teaching, Gary's life was all about music. Gary was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir; he had the most beautiful bass voice. One of his children's favorite memories was when he would sing the Oak Ridge Boys' song "Elvira" for them. For many years, he sang with the North Texas Men's Chorus and also sang the bass part in a successful quartet group, The Variations, with his dear friends Lee Tharp, Darrell Ryan, and Thomas Cage.
Gary was a staunch Green Bay Packers fan, never missing a game on TV during the season, and he enjoyed participating in fantasy sports all year 'round. He would study the stats and take detailed notes before deciding his lineup each week. He won many trophies and accolades due to his uncanny knowledge of all the teams, players, their abilities, and statistics.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his second wife, Betty Bryant; and his dear friend, Thomas Cage. Survivors include his daughter, Andrea LeeAnn (Bryant) Faulkner and husband Bobby Faulkner; son, Gregory Lee Bryant and wife Mindy Bryant; and his three beloved grandchildren, Brooke, Aaron, and Jesse; as well as his cherished friends, Darrell and Traci Ryan, and Lee and Paula Tharp.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Wesley United Methodist Church, 1526 Weeks St, Wichita Falls, TX 76302.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 8, 2019