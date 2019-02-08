Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
For more information about
Gary Bryant
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Wesley United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Lee Bryant


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary Lee Bryant

Wichita Falls

Gary Lee Bryant, age 74, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, January 31, 2019, in Dallas, Texas. Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church with the Reverend Paul Meyenberg, officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Gary was born on January 9, 1945, in Wichita Falls, Texas to Floyd Edward Bryant and Cleo Mae (Woody) Bryant. He was a graduate of MSU and earned his master's degree from Stephen F. Austin. Gary was a retired teacher with WFISD and City View ISD and taught Special Education throughout his career.

Besides teaching, Gary's life was all about music. Gary was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir; he had the most beautiful bass voice. One of his children's favorite memories was when he would sing the Oak Ridge Boys' song "Elvira" for them. For many years, he sang with the North Texas Men's Chorus and also sang the bass part in a successful quartet group, The Variations, with his dear friends Lee Tharp, Darrell Ryan, and Thomas Cage.

Gary was a staunch Green Bay Packers fan, never missing a game on TV during the season, and he enjoyed participating in fantasy sports all year 'round. He would study the stats and take detailed notes before deciding his lineup each week. He won many trophies and accolades due to his uncanny knowledge of all the teams, players, their abilities, and statistics.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his second wife, Betty Bryant; and his dear friend, Thomas Cage. Survivors include his daughter, Andrea LeeAnn (Bryant) Faulkner and husband Bobby Faulkner; son, Gregory Lee Bryant and wife Mindy Bryant; and his three beloved grandchildren, Brooke, Aaron, and Jesse; as well as his cherished friends, Darrell and Traci Ryan, and Lee and Paula Tharp.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Wesley United Methodist Church, 1526 Weeks St, Wichita Falls, TX 76302.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
Download Now