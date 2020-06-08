Gary Lee Byrd



Electra - Gary Lee Byrd, age 66, of Electra, Texas passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Wichita Falls, Texas.



Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Bob Lee, Pastor of First United Methodist Church of Electra, and Clark Jones, Pastor of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow in Electra Memorial Park under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra. As required by the church, please bring a mask to the service.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.



Gary was born June 20, 1953 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Charles Cermet Byrd and Ozella Faye "Pat" Patterson Byrd. He attended school at Northside Schools.



He married Linda Lewis on November 15, 1975 in Electra.



Gary worked in the oilfield until being employed by Natco in Electra until lay offs. He was employed by S & J Operating before returning to Natco where he was a Code A welder.



Family was very important to Gary and he tried to stay in touch with all of his family and keep them together after the death of his parents. He was an outstanding father to his sons and never missed any activity they were involved in and was always on the sideline during football and baseball games. Gary enjoyed his grandchildren even more and was the babysitter for Kadyn and Kennedi and after school babysitter for Brenlee, K.C. and Drew. He always took the grandchildren to the library for the summer programs and he stayed also. He enjoyed fishing and camping with his family. Gary loved his coffee, sweet tea and jalapenos. His dogs were also his great joy and he missed Sam and Max, therefore he replaced them with Mia and Sassy.



Survivors include his wife, Linda Byrd of Electra; two sons, David Byrd and wife, Michelle and Kevin Byrd and wife, Myra, all of Electra; two sisters, Patricia Williams and husband, Joe of Wichita Falls, and Virginia "Bugs" Bailey and husband, Butch of Ben Wheeler, Texas; two brothers, Dale Byrd and wife, Sandra of Vernon and Larry Byrd and wife, Gloria of Athens, Texas; mother-in-law, LaJune Lewis of Electra; five grandchildren, Kadyn, Kennedi "Rooster", Brenlee, K.C. and Drew.



He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, Kenneth Lewis and brother-in-law, David Lewis.



The family suggests memorials to Electra public Library, 401 North Waggoner, Electra, Texas 76360, First United Methodist Church, 1107 South Bailey St., Electra, Texas 76360 or the Electra Cemetery, 101 North Main, Electra, Texas 76360.









