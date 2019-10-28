|
Gary Lee Howard Jr.
Devol, OK - Funeral Service at Central Baptist Church, Burkburnett, TX, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Wayne Laminack officiating with eulogy by James Turner. Interment in the Fairview Cemetery, Randlett, OK. Visitation at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters, OK, on Monday evening from 6:00-7:30 p.m.
Gary Lee Howard, Jr., also known as Flea, was born to Gary Lee and Linda Darlene (Bilyeu) Howard on May 26, 1967 at Wichita Falls, TX and departed this life in Wichita Falls on October 25, 2019.
Gary grew up at Burkburnett, TX, graduating from high school in 1985. As a kid he raced motocross, enjoyed fast cars and loving life with family and friends. After high school he did various jobs before moving to Fort Worth. There he worked at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing for 16 years while raising his two daughters. In 2011 he returned to the Burkburnett area making his home at Devol, OK. Since that time, he has worked in the oil industry and was currently employed by Strategy Oilfield Services.
Gary was a member of the Devol Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed golf, camping, riding ATVs, hanging by the pool, and getting together with family and friends. He loved Texas Football, loud music and concerts, even to the point of being a roadie with the bands Obscene Gesture and Pantera. He was larger than life, the life of the party and loved life itself.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Laminack, of the home; 2 daughters, Maegan Howard and Kailyn Howard both of Ft Worth, father, Gary Howard and wife Linda of Burkburnett, TX; his mother, Linda Wilton and husband Eugene of Burkburnett; his sister, Jamie Clark and husband Scott of Decatur, TX; other relatives and many many friends.
Memorial Donations can be made to Devol Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 146, Devol, OK 73531.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019