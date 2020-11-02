1/1
Gary Leo Shorts
1961 - 2020
Gary Leo Shorts

Wichita Falls - Gary Leo Shorts passed away on October 30, 2020 in Wichita Falls. A public viewing service will be held at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 6-7 PM.

Gary was born December 28,1961 in Sanford, FL to William A. and Annie Mae Shorts. Gary Shorts was a retired Master Sergeant of the U.S. Army Reserve and a Desert Storm Veteran. He also worked as a Community Readiness Consultant at Sheppard Air Force Base, where he provided services and consultations to Airmen and their families, retirees, and civilian employees for over 20 years.

Gary enjoyed volunteering in the community, by serving as a tax preparer and a local sports coach. He was an avid cyclist, who loved participating in the Hotter 'N Hell Hundred annual cycling event. He also had a passion for motorcycles ever since childhood. On the weekends, he loved to take his Harley-Davidson out on the open road with family and friends. Lastly, he received a Bachelors Degree in Occupational Education from Wayland Baptist University. Other accolades include: several Military Honors and awards.

Gary is survived by his wife of 38 years, Stephanie Shorts. Also surviving are: son, Travis Shorts; two daughters, Stephania Richards, and Shanice Shorts; his three grandchildren, Jazzlyn, Myrie, and Allen; his mother, Annie Mae Shorts; his siblings Linda Monroe, Marilyn Nelson, Bill Shorts, and Robin Latimer.

He was preceded in death by his father, William A. Shorts and oldest sister, Mary Wilson.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com






Published in Times Record News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Viewing
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
