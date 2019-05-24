|
|
Gary "Goose" Lynn Gregg
Wichita Falls - Gary "Goose" Lynn Gregg, rodeo clown, bull rider, 2016 Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame Inductee, animal lover, airplane mechanic, softball player, Vietnam Veteran and stranger to no one, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
There was no greater honor in his life than being inducted into the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame in April 2016. He beamed with pride and it filled his soul with pure happiness. He was recognized for taking care of the animals and getting the rough stock ready for the rodeo. He rode bulls from 1959-1974 and enjoyed the chance to meet a lot of 'crazy' people' who became lifelong, beloved and dear friends.
He was a "behind-the-scenes" man his whole career and he loved animals so much. "Those big, old bad bulls and broncs became your friends", Goose said. "I could look in their eyes and know if they were sick or felt good". He had fond memories of a bull called Six. "As gentle as a dog - I'd bring a tub of feed and just jump up there and then rub on his old neck and he wouldn't move".
Sometimes in life the roles are reversed. We have all heard, dogs are man's best friend. Well Goose was a dog's best friend. Taco, Jelly Bean, Rough, Ready, Duke - there were many through the years. Perhaps none dearer to him than Little Joe and Sparky - they were by his side for the last sixteen years. Special treats, comfy beds and toys - he was devoted to giving them the best life possible. We find peace in knowing that he greeted them at the rainbow bridge and they are all together again.
Gary Glenn Gregg was a 1964 graduate of Wichita Falls High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country in the Vietnam War from 1965 - 1966 (active combat duty) and was honorably discharged on July 21, 1970. He attended Tarrant County College and got his Associates of Arts Degree in Aviation Maintenance in 1991.
He was baptized at the Friendship Baptist Church, Boyd, Texas on March 27, 1983.
Services will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Cowboy Church of Henrietta, Texas at 1784 HWY 287 (South Access Road), Henrietta, Texas. Officiant will be Mike "Booger Red" Walsh. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
The Family invites everyone to join them after the services at P3 Restaurant in Wichita Falls, Texas to share memories about Goose's life.
He is survived by his children, and numerous friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your local Human Society or The Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on May 24, 2019