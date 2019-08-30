|
|
Gary Neal Chafin, 71 of Murphy, Texas, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
Celebration of Gary's Life will be at 1pm. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Good News Church in Garland with Pastor Jin Hee Kim officiating.
A son of the late Lester Chafin and Reverie L. Chafin (Bowman) Gary Neal Chafin was born on January 2, 1948, in Wichita Falls, Texas. He graduated from Hirschi High School in 1966. A successful entreperneur, he recently retired from his own company known as GNC Power. His passions in life were family, friends and church which he loved to the fullest.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Suzie Chafin, son, Dustin Chafin and fiancé Leah Bonnema of New York City, daughter, Rhiannon Presley husband and grandchildren of San Diego, brother, Larry Chafin and wife Carolyn of Wichita Falls, sisters, Colleen and husband Tommy James of Lakeside City, Shelia and husband Danny Gulick of Sachse, Texas and many loving nieces, nephews and family members.
Flowers may be sent to Good News Dallas Church, 1149 N. Plano Rd., Garland, Tx 75042.
Published in The Times Record News from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019