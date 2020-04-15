|
|
Gary Ray
Rusk - Gary Ray Rusk received his heavenly inheritance on Monday, April 13, 2020 in Dallas, TX.
Gary was born on April 26th, 1952 to Garland "Rusty" and Charlene Rusk. He was the protector of his two younger siblings, Keith "Bush" and Judy. He graduated from Iowa Park High School in 1970. On July 26, 1980, he married Brenda Clifton. Together they had 3 sons, Dustin, Colby, and Brady, who were privileged to be loved by the greatest dad in the world.
Gary was known and loved by so many. His chuckle was infectious and his smile was a reflection of his giant heart. He was the truest example of loving and serving others.
He operated Park Tank Truck Services with his family for 50 years, where he modeled and taught each of his sons the importance of dedication, loyalty, and hard work.
Most importantly, his legacy will live on in his 9 grandchildren who loved and adored their Pa. They were his pride and joy. Their favorite memories with him will include countless sleepovers, his famous waffles, reading lots of books in his lap, and bear hugs in the security of his strong arms. He stood proudly on the sideline of every football, basketball, baseball, and soccer game as their biggest fan.
Gary is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Brenda; three sons and daughters-in-law, Dustin and Brianne, Colby and Heather, Brady and Emily; his loving mother, Charlene; 8 grandsons and 1 granddaughter: Grayson, Holden, Camdon, Rylen, Coleson, Graham, Tucker, Griffin and Gracie (all of Iowa Park); aunts, an uncle, numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins whom he loved dearly. He is preceded in death by his father, Rusty; his brother, Bush; and his sister, Judy.
Services will be officiated by Reverend Tim Franks. A private graveside service will be held.
Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park (411 S. Wall St. Iowa Park, TX 76367) with prayers that others will come to know Jesus Christ as their Savior. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020