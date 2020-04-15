Services
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX 763672013
(940) 592-4151
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Ray


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Ray Obituary
Gary Ray

Rusk - Gary Ray Rusk received his heavenly inheritance on Monday, April 13, 2020 in Dallas, TX.

Gary was born on April 26th, 1952 to Garland "Rusty" and Charlene Rusk. He was the protector of his two younger siblings, Keith "Bush" and Judy. He graduated from Iowa Park High School in 1970. On July 26, 1980, he married Brenda Clifton. Together they had 3 sons, Dustin, Colby, and Brady, who were privileged to be loved by the greatest dad in the world.

Gary was known and loved by so many. His chuckle was infectious and his smile was a reflection of his giant heart. He was the truest example of loving and serving others.

He operated Park Tank Truck Services with his family for 50 years, where he modeled and taught each of his sons the importance of dedication, loyalty, and hard work.

Most importantly, his legacy will live on in his 9 grandchildren who loved and adored their Pa. They were his pride and joy. Their favorite memories with him will include countless sleepovers, his famous waffles, reading lots of books in his lap, and bear hugs in the security of his strong arms. He stood proudly on the sideline of every football, basketball, baseball, and soccer game as their biggest fan.

Gary is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Brenda; three sons and daughters-in-law, Dustin and Brianne, Colby and Heather, Brady and Emily; his loving mother, Charlene; 8 grandsons and 1 granddaughter: Grayson, Holden, Camdon, Rylen, Coleson, Graham, Tucker, Griffin and Gracie (all of Iowa Park); aunts, an uncle, numerous nieces and nephews, and cousins whom he loved dearly. He is preceded in death by his father, Rusty; his brother, Bush; and his sister, Judy.

Services will be officiated by Reverend Tim Franks. A private graveside service will be held.

Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park (411 S. Wall St. Iowa Park, TX 76367) with prayers that others will come to know Jesus Christ as their Savior. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -