Gary Raymond BrewerWichita Falls - Gary Raymond Brewer, age 75, of Wichita Falls, Texas passed away Monday morning, September 21, 2020, in Hospice of Wichita Falls.Mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Moloney, Pastor of St. Mary's and St. Boniface Catholic Church, officiating. Interment was in St. Mary's Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.Gary was born January 30, 1945 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to the late Willie Herman Brewer and Anita Grace James Brewer.Gary graduated from Midwestern University in 1967 with a Business and Economics Degree and also was commissioned as Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. Gary honorably served his country in the United States Army and served in Viet Nam and then the Army Reserves for six years. After his tour of duty, he went into sales for the remainder of his life.He and Sandra Josephine Wolf were married July 1, 1967 in Windthorst, Texas.Gary was a member of the Catholic Church and was a current member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wichita Falls. He loved going fishing with his family in Bayfield, Colorado. Gary was a lifelong Dallas Cowboy and Boston Celtic fan. Gary enjoyed spending time with his three sons and grandchildren more than anything and passed on the family tradition of playing pinochle.Gary was the caretaker of his Mom and Dad until they preceded him in death.Survivors include his wife, Sandra Brewer of Wichita Falls; three sons, Bryan Brewer of Parker, Colorado, David Brewer and wife, Hollie of Roanoke, Texas, and Robert William Brewer and Dennis Smith of Melrose, New Mexico; nine grandchildren, Brandon, Amy and husband, Colton, Stephen, Shannon, Kyle, Coley, Emmalee, Landon and Justin; three great-grandchildren, Emily, Hailey and Eli; sisters-in-law, Beth Holovak and husband, Charles, Esther Kajs Frerich and husband, Art; brothers-in-law, Glen Wolf, Frank Wolf and wife, Joyce, and Art James.He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Logan James Brewer; sister, Nancy Brewer James; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Lorine Wolf and brother-in-law, Ed Kajs.Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Brewer, Stephen Brewer, Kyle Brewer, Landon Brewer, Justin Smith and Colton Carnes.The family suggests memorials to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310, the Windthorst Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 162, Windthorst, Texas 76389 or St. Mary's Cemetery, P.O. Box 230, Windthorst, Texas 76389.