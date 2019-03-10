|
Gaylon Brice Siber
Burkburnett, TX
Gaylon Siber, of Lake Diversion, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Clara Lutheran Church in Clara, Texas with Rev. Kip McCarty, officiating. Interment will follow at Clara Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Gaylon was born in Friona, Texas to the late John Edgar Siber and Lillian Van Loh Siber on July 20, 1936. He graduated from Burkburnett High School in 1954. During his school years, he was a member of the 4-H Club and the FFA, receiving the Grand Champion Hog award at the Texhoma County Fair in Iowa Park in 1949. He and his high school sweet heart, Eileen Webster married in 1955. Gaylon was a longtime resident of Burkburnett where he served as a business man and community leader. He owned and operated Gaylon's Body Shop for 30 years, as well as Kamay Insurance Adjusters. He served as Past President of the Burkburnett Jaycees, the River Creek Men Golf Association and The Lake Diversion Cabin Owners Association. He scored a hole in one at the River Creek Golf Course and won a golf bag in the tournament play.
Gaylon served in the United States Army Reserve and the Texas National Guard. He was a member of the New Beginning Church in Kamay. Gaylon was raised on a farm and described himself as a "Texas Hillbilly". He was a hunter, trapper, and a fisherman. Gaylon trapped many wild hogs, raccoons, skunks, possums, and coyotes as well as many other animals, and caught catfish, weighing up to 50 pounds, with his hands.
He is survived by his loving wife, Eileen; his daughters, Penny, Sally and Lillian; three grandsons and three granddaughters; and seven great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 10, 2019