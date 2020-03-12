Services
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Holliday Cemetery
Holliday, TX
View Map
1932 - 2020
Grapevine, Texas - Gayna Louise Sadberry, 87 of Holliday, TX went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Grapevine, TX. A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Holliday Cemetery (Holliday, Texas) with Pastor Darryl Sewell officiating. The family will be at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home Friday evening from 6-7 PM, for visitation.

Gayna was born in Montpelier, Indiana to Gale and Elizabeth Gaynor on April 18, 1932. She graduated from Holliday High School. She married Rayford Sadberry in Holliday on April 18, 1950. Gayna was a homemaker and worked alongside her husband in the oilfield trucking business. She was a member of the Holliday First Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband Rayford, her parents and in-laws A.M. and Ruth Sadberry. Gayna was mom to James Sadberry, Mary Boyce, Karri Hansford, Lisa Jusko, and Matt Sadberry. She is also survived by grandchildren Lori Stine, Cody Joe Sadberry, Bryan Boyce, Micah Johnson, Alexis Jusko, and 9 great grandchildren; asister Mary Battles; and brothers, Gale, Ross, and Bobby Gaynor; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Holliday Senior Citizens or Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
