Geana B. McShan Fox
Wichita Falls, Texas - Geana B. McShan Fox passed away on July 15, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas, after a valiant three year battle with a brain tumor. Interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Crestview Cemetery on Friday July 19, 2019, with a memorial service to follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4403 Phillips, Wichita Falls, Texas, with the Rev. Elizabeth Stites-de Steiguer officiating. The family will be receiving visitors after the service.
Geana was born July 30, 1947, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to William E. "Short" McShan and Thelma Lee Medley McShan. Geana spent her life in Wichita Falls and attended Ben Milam, Barwise and graduated from Rider High School in 1965. She also attended Midwestern State University.
During her career Geana worked at the Wichita Falls State Hospital, Wichita County Courthouse and for the last 30 years at the Children's Aid Society of West Texas, Inc. (Children's Home and Teen Shelter). In 2003 she was named Child Care Worker of the Year for the State of Texas by the Texas Network of Youth Services.
Geana's life was full of volunteer activities including; Hands to Hands, Christian Women's Association, the Community Child Abuse and Prevention Committee and Hospice. Geana was one of the first volunteers with Hospice and she always stated that she did whatever was necessary at Hospice including laundry, cooking meals, talking with patients and their families and praying with the families.
Geana accepted Jesus as her Savior at a young age and spent her life dedicated to the Lord. She was a faithful member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school and Bible School for many years. She also served as an Elder in the Church. She was also affiliated with the Christian Women's Association, serving as President of that organization.
Geana definitely had a servant's heart. She was always ready to help with any projects she knew of. She was an awesome cook. Geana enjoyed spending time with her extended family more than anything. She always wanted to make sure they were taken care of especially when it came to delicious foods and desserts. Geana's life was filled with friendships and activities. She enjoyed playing Bunko, table games, reading, cooking, traveling and she especially enjoyed participating in the Rider 1965 group.
Geana was preceded in death by her parents, William E. "Short" and Thelma Lemons McShan, her grandparents, Daniel Webster and Elsa Mae McShan and Eugene and Nora Lemons Medley, and a sister-in-law, Sherry McShan. She is survived by her brother, Jay Larry McShan of Wichita Falls, Texas, and two nephews, Marshall McShan and his wife Mary of San Leon, Texas and Zachriah McShan and his wife, Danice of Fort Worth, Texas. In addition, she is survived by numerous great nephews, nieces, cousins and a special aunt, Dorothy Bishop of Sherman, Texas. Geana was a blessing to all who knew her and her warm smile and helpful attitude will be missed.
Instead of flowers, it was Geana's request that donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls or to the Children's Aid Society of West Texas, Inc. (Children's Home and Teen Shelter).
"I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith"
2 Timothy 4:7
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 18, 2019