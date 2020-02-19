|
|
Gene Herbert Johnson
Edmond, OK - Gene Herbert Johnson, 64, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Edmond, Oklahoma.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., in the Riverview Cemetery, Seymour, Texas with Benny Archer officiating under the direction of Archer Funeral Home, Seymour, Texas.
Gene was born December 20, 1955 in Seymour to Louis and Betty Griffin Johnson. He was an Eagle Scout who graduated from Seymour High School in 1974, from Midwestern University, and from Texas Tech University in 1986 with a PhD. He started his career as an internal auditor for Union Pacific and then taught accounting at the University of Houston, Louisiana Tech where he was Dean of the School of Business, and most recently the University of Hawaii, Hilo campus. Gene lived in Cypress, Texas where he was undergoing cancer treatment with MD Anderson. Gene was an avid ham radio operator, and enjoyed golf, hosting several golf tournaments for his Seymour and other friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Betty Johnson.
He is survived by his sister Jana and her husband Don Knezek of San Antonio, his brother John Henry and his wife Debra of Edmond, Oklahoma, 3 nephews, 1 niece, and 7 great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of Flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the , 251 South Vineyard Street, Honolulu, HI 96813
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020