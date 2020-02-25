|
Gene Leach
Wichita Falls - Gene Leach, 85, of Wichita Falls passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 27th from 6:00 to 7:00pm at Lunn's Funeral Home. A private family graveside service will be Friday, February 28th at Crestview Memorial Park. Memorial services will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the East Sanctuary of First Baptist Church Wichita Falls, with Dr. Bob McCartney officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Gene was the son of the late Rosa Mae and Virgil L. Leach. He was born on November 20, 1934, in Kilgore, Texas, and lived in Wichita Falls for 83 years.
He was a graduate of Wichita Falls High School class of '53 and Midwestern University with a B.A. in Geology. Gene enjoyed working with his father-in-law, the late A.D. Willingham in the car and oil business, and later in life as the manager of Huff Furniture Galleries. Gene loved football, hunting and fishing, and he was an avid golfer.
Gene is survived by his wife of 63 years, Alane Leach; his daughter Connie Presley (Ken); his son Steve Leach (Lori); grandkids, Drew Presley, Mollie Hogan (Aubrey), Matthew Leach (Casey), and Mallary Presley; and great grandkids, Remi Presley, Stevie Hogan, and A.D. Hogan.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310 or First Baptist Church Building Fund, 1200 9th St., Wichita Falls, TX 76301.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020