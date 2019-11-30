|
|
Geneva Clowers
Wichita Falls - Geneva Clowers, 90, formerly of Wichita Falls, passed away on Friday, November 29, in Sherman, Texas.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 2nd at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3rd at Lunn's chapel with Mike Priddy officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A daughter of the late Fanny (Matherly) and Henry Doan, Geneva was born on July 10, 1929, in Idalou, Oklahoma. She and Roy Clowers were married on May 10, 1946. Geneva was a longtime member of Faith Village Church of Christ where she faithfully served others by visiting the sick and taking food to those in need. She and Roy enjoyed Mississippi cruises and camping. They took great pride in their two Model A's and were active members of the Model A Club, participating in parades throughout the years. Geneva loved baking and was famous for her pecan pies.
Along with her parents, Geneva was also preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Roy Clowers; her son, Terry Clowers; and several siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Elaine Grisham and husband, Larry of Sherman; sister, Eddie Nelson; grandchildren, Heather Jones and husband, Jeff; Tiffany Cahoon and husband, Rory; Chuck Clowers and wife, Amy; and David Clowers and wife, Stacey; and 8 great-grandchildren.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Faith Village Church of Christ, 4100 McNiel Avenue, Wichita Falls, TX 76308.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019