Geneva Cozby



Burkburnett - Graveside Service for Geneva Rebecca Cozby, 93, of Burkburnett, TX, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Devol Cemetery with Patrick Struck, her nephew, officiating.



Services are under the direction of Gray Funeral Home, Grandfield, OK.



Mrs. Cozby passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, in Dallas, TX.



There will be no viewing or visitation.



Geneva was born in Randlett, OK on May 24, 1927, to William Jackson and Lou Ellen (Johnson) Morrow. She grew up in Randlett and attended school in Devol, graduating in 1947 from Devol High School. She married James Payton Cozby on February 15, 1947, in Waurika, OK. She took business classes in Kansas City and worked for Luziers. They moved to Devol in December 1951. Mrs. Cozby worked in food service for Burkburnett ISD for 28 years. She never missed any sports activities and took tickets at the gate. Geneva was presented a plaque for attending her high school reunion every year for 60 years. She loved country and western dancing with her husband, and she enjoyed sewing. She was a member of the Burkburnett First Baptist Church and later attended the Devol Baptist Church. Geneva was always a prankster and the life of the party.



Geneva is survived by her son and daughter in law, Shane and Martha Cozby; her daughter, Jimmie Denise Witt; 2 grandchildren; and I great grandchild.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and twelve brothers and sisters.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Devol Cemetery, PO Box 34, Devol, OK 73531









