Geneva Estelle (Scribner) Wales
Healdton - Funeral Services for Mrs. Geneva Estelle (Scribner) Wales, 87, are scheduled for 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Healdton with Pastor Bob Cloyde officiating. Interment will be held at 2:30 P.M. at Crestview Memorial Park in Wichita Falls, TX. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Healdton, 65 Golf Course Rd.
Geneva was born on April 29, 1932 in Powell to the late Mr. Isaac Scribner and Mrs. Gladys Joetta (Briscoe) Scribner. She departed from this life on Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Ardmore.
Geneva was raised in the area, residing mostly at Springer and Lone Grove. She married Mr. Melton "M.O" Wales on July 5, 1949 in Gainesville, TX. They celebrated 62 years of marriage and resided primarily at Wichita Falls, TX. and Healdton. In Texas, Geneva was employed at a sporting goods manufacturer, as a line supervisor and trainer until they moved to Healdton in 1973. Residing at Healdton she initially was employed at the pants factory and afterwards worked at the Carter County Assessors office of Ardmore for several years. Her husband, Melton preceded her in death on December 26, 2010.
Geneva was a very involved member of the First Baptist Church of Healdton. She served as Church Hostess for several years. She enjoyed helping with all the church activities and loved her Sunday School Class. At home you would find her outside always loving to work in her yard or go for a walk.
In addition to her husband, M.O., those also preceding her in death are her parents; a son, Ray Wales; brother, Charles Scribner; sister, Sue Scribner and a son in law, Roger Atnip.
Geneva is survived by her daughter, Mary "Jo" Atnip of Healdton; daughter in law, Dianne Browning and husband Floyd of Wichita Falls, TX; granddaughters, Aleasha Shelnutt and husband Lee of Moore, Krystal Marazzi and husband Wayne of Moore and Tiffany Atnip of Ardmore; great grandsons, James, Jason and Jessie Shelnutt, Jace Wales and Kelton Marazzi and Sean Atnip; brother, Marion Dean Scribner and wife Barbara of Ardmore and numerous other family, church family and friends.
Casket Bearers are Terry Rozzell, Kelly Williams, Ted Meador, Bill Carlisle, Sean Atnip and Cody Conway.
Honorary bearers will be Geneva's Sunday School Class of the First Baptist Church of Healdton.
A family visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6-8 P.M. at Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Healdton.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation 3152 Little Road, Suite 146 Trinity, Florida 34655 or Cross Timbers Hospice 207 C Street NW Ardmore, OK 73401.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019