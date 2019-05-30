|
|
Geneva Marlene Toms
Burkburnett - Geneva Marlene (Dubé) Toms, 73, of Burkburnett, Texas, passed early morning on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in the Hospice of Wichita Falls facility exactly as she wished, peacefully in her sleep.
Geneva was born on February 5, 1946 in Van Buren, ME. There, she had two sons whom she adored, Bobby and Danny. In December 1973 she married the love of her life, the late Stephen Ward Toms (2014). She was a faithful and loving homemaker, mother, and Air Force wife for most of her life. In 2012, the couple settled into their final home in Burkburnett.
Geneva, also affectionately known as Geannie, Mom, Nana, Grammy, Neva, and Little Bit, was loved by everyone who met her, especially her family. She became active in the Ladies Auxiliary, and the American Legion Post 264 in Burkburnett. Through this activity she met many friends that she loved and cherished.
Geneva was welcomed in Heaven by her husband, Steve (2014) and her grandson, Matthew (2015).
She is survived by two sons, Robert "Bob" Polk (wife Lisa) and Daniel "Dan" Polk (wife Janette); one grandson, Marc Polk (wife Naomi); two granddaughters, Andrea Fikirsindi (husband Seyfi), and Kristina Polk (fiancé Tim McGarvey); and four great-grandsons, Jameson Polk, Ronan Polk, Kolter McGarvey, and Mavi Fikirsindi.
She is missed.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 30, 2019