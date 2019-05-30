Services
OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
Resources
More Obituaries for Geneva Toms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geneva Marlene Toms


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geneva Marlene Toms Obituary
Geneva Marlene Toms

Burkburnett - Geneva Marlene (Dubé) Toms, 73, of Burkburnett, Texas, passed early morning on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in the Hospice of Wichita Falls facility exactly as she wished, peacefully in her sleep.

Geneva was born on February 5, 1946 in Van Buren, ME. There, she had two sons whom she adored, Bobby and Danny. In December 1973 she married the love of her life, the late Stephen Ward Toms (2014). She was a faithful and loving homemaker, mother, and Air Force wife for most of her life. In 2012, the couple settled into their final home in Burkburnett.

Geneva, also affectionately known as Geannie, Mom, Nana, Grammy, Neva, and Little Bit, was loved by everyone who met her, especially her family. She became active in the Ladies Auxiliary, and the American Legion Post 264 in Burkburnett. Through this activity she met many friends that she loved and cherished.

Geneva was welcomed in Heaven by her husband, Steve (2014) and her grandson, Matthew (2015).

She is survived by two sons, Robert "Bob" Polk (wife Lisa) and Daniel "Dan" Polk (wife Janette); one grandson, Marc Polk (wife Naomi); two granddaughters, Andrea Fikirsindi (husband Seyfi), and Kristina Polk (fiancé Tim McGarvey); and four great-grandsons, Jameson Polk, Ronan Polk, Kolter McGarvey, and Mavi Fikirsindi.

She is missed.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
Download Now