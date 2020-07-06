Georgann Self



Georgann, 67 passed away on Monday, June 22 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.



Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday July 11, at Field and Stream Building 2005 Southwest Parkway Wichita Falls TX 76308.



Georgann was born November 5, 1952, in Fort Worth Texas to James and Jaunice Jarvis.



She is survived by her husband Troy and her children,Tobi, Michael, Makayla, Melissa, Samuel and 11 grandchildren.



Georgann loved painting and started to teach classes at first in our home and later open Georgann's Craft Mall and The Cottage Tearoom.



Georgann was a long-time member of the National Tole Society. She was also president of the local chapter in Jacksonville, FL.



The Self Family would love it if would donate to Hospice as memorial gift.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store