1/1
Georgann Self
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Georgann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Georgann Self

Georgann, 67 passed away on Monday, June 22 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday July 11, at Field and Stream Building 2005 Southwest Parkway Wichita Falls TX 76308.

Georgann was born November 5, 1952, in Fort Worth Texas to James and Jaunice Jarvis.

She is survived by her husband Troy and her children,Tobi, Michael, Makayla, Melissa, Samuel and 11 grandchildren.

Georgann loved painting and started to teach classes at first in our home and later open Georgann's Craft Mall and The Cottage Tearoom.

Georgann was a long-time member of the National Tole Society. She was also president of the local chapter in Jacksonville, FL.

The Self Family would love it if would donate to Hospice as memorial gift.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved