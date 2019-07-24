|
|
George Charles Samus, Sr., age 98, passed away on July 14, 2019, in Wichita Falls, TX where he had resided since 2015.
George was born to parents John and Mary Samus on August 8, 1920 in Marion County, WV. He was the eldest of four children and graduated from high school at Point Marion, PA. George married his high school sweetheart, Mabel June Klink in November 1939, and they shared a loving and caring partnership for 79 years.
George served in the US Navy during WWII, after which George and his father-in- law operated a coal mine in WV until it closed in 1954. George spent the rest of his working life as an insurance agent.
George was a loving, caring father and a hard worker. His hard work enabled him to provide a college education for all three of his children. After retirement, George and Mabel enjoyed family, travel, and their life together in WV.
George is survived by his devoted wife, Mabel; sons, Charles and John; daughter Roseann; 3 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 brothers; and many nieces.
The family would like to thank the caregivers from Hospice of Wichita Falls for all the kindness shown to George.
A private service and interment will be held later in Uniontown, PA conducted by Haky Funeral Home and Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 24, 2019