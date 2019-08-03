|
|
George Davis
Henrietta - George M. Davis, 81, of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 02, 2019.
Memorial service will be at 11:00 am, Monday, August 5, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Henrietta, Texas with Rev. Randy Osborn, pastor officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta.
George was born on October 1, 1937 in Bluegrove, Texas to L.N. and Lura (Gilmore) Davis. He married Ann (Farrell) on August 31, 1959 in Bowie, Texas. George served in the US Army Reserves, and was called to active duty during the Berlin Crisis in 1959, serving for 10 months at Gray Air Force Base near Killeen, TX.
George and his brother Doyle started Davis Funeral Home in 1973. He is the current co-owner of Davis Funeral Home along with his son Don Davis.
George retired from the Texas Department of Highways and Public Transportation in September of 1993 after thirty-seven years.
He was preceded in death by his wife Ann Davis; parents, L.N. and Lura Davis; brothers, Albert, Lewis and Frank Davis; sisters, Mary Lois Moore and Aline Akin.
Survivors include his son Don Davis and wife Lisa of Henrietta; two grandsons, Philip Davis of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Keaton Davis of Stephenville, Texas; brother, Doyle Davis and wife Mollie of Henrietta; two sisters, Patsy Fuller and husband Gerald of Wichita Falls and Dorothy Simpson of Henrietta; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all the nurses and staff at Care Team and Hospice of Wichita Falls for all their love and support and the wonderful care given to George during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clay County Memorial Hospital at 310 W. South St. Henrietta, Texas 76365 or Hospice of Wichita Falls at PO Box 4804, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019