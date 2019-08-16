|
|
George E. Juarez passed away in Wichita Falls, TX on Friday, August 2, 2019. He was born in Hollis, Oklahoma on November 6, 1961.
George grew up in Kerman, California where he graduated Kerman High School, and served in the Marine Corps for four years. He moved to Wichita Falls, TX in 1989 where he found joys in fishing, playing golf, watching football, and spending time with his family and friends.
George left behind his loving parents, Henry Martinez Perez and Elida Juarez, wife Julie Juarez, his brother Ralph Garcia, his sisters Linda Juarez, Debbie Perez, Michelle Garcia, and 23 nieces and nephews.
He will forever hold a special place in our hearts and be remembered.
Services are pending due to complications with Wichita County.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 16, 2019