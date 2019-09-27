|
George E. Unger
Burkburnett - George E. Unger, 96, of Burkburnett, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Roger Deerinwater, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
A son of the late Herman and Hermina (Greschel) Unger, George was born on September 15, 1923 in Giddings, Texas. On March 28, 1948, he married Jewel Annette Ryan in Bowie, Texas. He served our country proudly in the United States Army, serving during WWII. In the early "40's, during the depression, he worked for the Civilian Conservation Corps. George later retired from Mobil Oil after 36 years.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by ten brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Annette Unger of Burkburnett; his daughter, Kathy Twitty and husband Rick of Burkburnett; his son, Gary Unger and wife Melinda of Hewitt; his grandchildren, Erin Twitty Mathis of Austin, Ryan Twitty and wife Emily of Denver, Colorado, Jessica Unger of Dallas, and Kelsey Unger of Lubbock; his great-grandson, Jason Mathis; his sister, Anna Bell Wolsey; his brother, Donald Ray Unger both of Bowie; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Sheridan Medical Lodge and Hospice Plus for all their love and care given to George. The family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice Plus, 807 8th St. #304, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 27, 2019