George Edward "Ed" Harrison
Burkburnett - George Edward "Ed" Harrison was born at home January 24, 1936 in Scullin, Oklahoma to George Orville and Tencie Harrison. He was the sixth of ten children, tagged with the nickname of "Pug". He passed away at home, holding the hand of his loving wife of over 47 years, Barbara. He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in February 1964.
On November 25, 1972 he married the love of his life, Barbara Cobble, in Wichita Falls. To this union were born one daughter, Georgia, and one son, Thomas. Ed grew up very shy but found an outlet in music. He taught himself to play "by ear". Ed enjoyed singing and playing guitar, mandolin, banjo, and the dobro, and he especially loved playing Bluegrass music. He worked at a few different jobs during his life including: farming, oil field worker, mechanic, and roofer. However, the one dearest to his heart was his ministry as one of Jehovah's Witnesses.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Floradale Knight, Anna Bell Smith, and Betty Sue Chandler.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his son, Thomas Harrison; and daughter, Georgia Harrison all of Burkburnett. Also surviving are his three brothers, Archie Harrison, Eldon Harrison of Wichita Falls, and Larry Harrison of Gatesville; and three sisters, Ruth McClanahan of Holiday, Francis Crosby of Wichita Falls, and Maxine of California. In addition, he leaves many nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law, and nearly 8 million spiritual brothers and sisters all around the world.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020