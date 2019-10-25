|
George Fulkerson
Decatur - George Michael "Mickey" Fulkerson, 62, of Decatur passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Mickey was born on Valentine's day, 1957 at Moody AFB, Valdosta, Georgia to Roberta "Bobby" Mann Richards of Wichita Falls, and the late Layfaette Fulkerson.
After High School in Selma, Alabama, he joined the U.S. Army and served at Fort Kobbe, Panama Canal Zone. After discharging from the Army, he resided in Wichita Falls, Amarillo, and most recently, Decatur. He loved spending time with his family and friends, and watching his Atlanta Falcons!
He is survived by his parents, Bobby and John Richards; siblings Cheree (Fulkerson) Gilliam and husband Mike, Robert "Bob" Fulkerson and wife Pat, Steve Fulkerson, Dana Richards and wife Cristain Jernigan, Sandra (Richards) Chambers and husband Jim, and Barbara (Richards) Patterson. He is also survived by Jerod Gilliam and wife Maribel, Angela (Fulkerson) Lopez and husband Victor, Bailey Fulkerson, Aaron Pry and wife Sierra, Cody Richards, Brittani Richards, and numerous other family members and friends.
