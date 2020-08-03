MSgt. George Henry Morath (Ret.)
Wichita Falls - George Henry Morath passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. George was born on January 8, 1931. George is preceded in death by his parents, William and Hattie Morath; his brothers Fred, Robert, and Louis Morath; and his sister, Jane Berardi. George is survived by his wife, Betty Morath; brother, Jim Morath; and sister, Nancy Berend. George was a loving and devoted husband to his wife Betty for 45 years. George is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and even great-great nieces and nephews.
George was dedicated to his country and was a Master Sergeant in the Air Force as a flight engineer. Over his military career George traveled to many countries, as evidenced by the stamps in his Passport. One of those times, George was assigned to an air support squadron in Wiesbaden, Germany, and was a crewman on one of the airplanes that flew the Vice President Humphrey's party. The official party visited all parts of Africa as well as Athens, Greece. George then accompanied Mrs. Humphrey and others to visit a game reserve in Nairobi, Kenya.
George was loved and remembered by everyone who knew him. He was a proud man and supported his friends and family in all he did. Over the years George was recognized many times for his accomplishments in golf. George was especially proud to serve on the Finance Committee at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Knights of Columbus.
A Vigil service will be held at 5:30 p.m. followed by a family visitation until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. The funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Jonathan Demma, celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
All memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1504 10th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.
