Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Devol Cemetery
George Henry Warren


1945 - 2019
Devol - George Henry Warren, 73, of Devol, OK, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, in Burkburnett, TX.

Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Devol Cemetery, with Rick Beard, officiating.

Services are under the direction of Gray Funeral Home, Grandfield, OK.

George was born December 1, 1945, in Burkburnett, TX, to George WIlson and Nina Marie (Alexander) Warren. He lived his entire life near the Red River in Cotton County. George graduated from Big Pasture High School in 1964. He attended Cameron University, Oklahoma State University, and Southeastern Oklahoma State University. He married Sharon Kay Pruett on February 14, 1969. She preceded him in death on June 19, 1997. George was a farmer and a member of the Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Devol Cemetery Fund, Box 84, Devol, OK 73531 or Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd., Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 17, 2019
