George Joseph (Joe) Etoch
Wichita Falls - George Joseph (Joe) Etoch passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
Visitation will be from 10 AM to 11 AM, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 with funeral services beginning at 11 AM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Joe was born on March 12, 1927 in Sunset, Texas to Goldie O. Williams Etoch and George M. Etoch. Joe was a lifetime resident of Wichita Falls and enjoyed fishing and occasional casino trips. He was a Union Plasterer and Cement Mason for 45 years and a member of First Christian Church of Wichita Falls. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years: Betty Louise Etoch; son: Curtis Dale Etoch; and son-in-law: Gary W. Williams. He was also preceded by four brothers: Ronnie, Bill, Thomas, and Emory Buffington; and two sisters: Norma and Helen.
He is survived by daughters: Joanne Williams and Carol Hopkins and husband Gary; grandchildren: Greg Williams and wife Ann, Kendra Williams, and Shawna Williams and husband Chad; grandchildren: Westin Hopkins and wife Devlin and Logan Hopkins and wife Dana; and great-grandchildren: Layla Hopkins and Zev Hopkins; and three sisters: Dorothy Tharp, Sandra Elm, and Shirley Cooper.
