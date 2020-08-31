1/1
George Joseph (Joe) Etoch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Joseph (Joe) Etoch

Wichita Falls - George Joseph (Joe) Etoch passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Visitation will be from 10 AM to 11 AM, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 with funeral services beginning at 11 AM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.

Joe was born on March 12, 1927 in Sunset, Texas to Goldie O. Williams Etoch and George M. Etoch. Joe was a lifetime resident of Wichita Falls and enjoyed fishing and occasional casino trips. He was a Union Plasterer and Cement Mason for 45 years and a member of First Christian Church of Wichita Falls. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years: Betty Louise Etoch; son: Curtis Dale Etoch; and son-in-law: Gary W. Williams. He was also preceded by four brothers: Ronnie, Bill, Thomas, and Emory Buffington; and two sisters: Norma and Helen.

He is survived by daughters: Joanne Williams and Carol Hopkins and husband Gary; grandchildren: Greg Williams and wife Ann, Kendra Williams, and Shawna Williams and husband Chad; grandchildren: Westin Hopkins and wife Devlin and Logan Hopkins and wife Dana; and great-grandchildren: Layla Hopkins and Zev Hopkins; and three sisters: Dorothy Tharp, Sandra Elm, and Shirley Cooper.

Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved